New Delhi: A picture post is going viral on various social media platforms claiming that PM Modi has ordered the closure of schools, colleges and cancellation of all the examinations due to rising COVID-19 cases. Notably, the viral post is clipped from a news website that claims PM Modi took this crucial decision during his meeting with state CMs. Also Read - Fact Check: Will Night Curfew, Lockdown be Imposed in Uttar Pradesh? Here’s What State Govt Says

However, govt’s fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check on this report and found out that the government has made no such announcement. Calling the viral post fake, PIB said that the Central Government has not ordered the cancellation of exams and the decision to open and close the school-college is taken by the states.

Debunking the news, PIB in a tweet wrote, ”A picture is being shared on social media related to the closure of school-college and cancellation of examination. #PIBFactCheck : The Central Government has not ordered to cancel the examination and the decision to open and close the school-college is taken by the states.

Check out the tweet:

सोशल मीडिया पर स्कूल-कॉलेज बन्द करने और परीक्षा रद्द करने से संबंधित एक तस्वीर शेयर की जा रही है।#PIBFactCheck: केंद्र सरकार द्वारा परीक्षा रद्द करने का आदेश नहीं दिया गया है व स्कूल-कॉलेज खोलने व बंद करने का निर्णय राज्यों द्वारा लिया जाता है। pic.twitter.com/2Y7NdrCQuU — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 17, 2021

In the highest single-day spike since early December, India has recorded 35,871 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning. Sixty per cent of the country’s active coronavirus caseload has been reported from Maharashtra, the health ministry said. Owing to a sharp rise in Covid cases, Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with chief ministers and noted that significant steps like management of micro-containment zones and strict enforcement of restrictions were necessary to stop the second wave pf coronavirus.

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.