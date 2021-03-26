New Delhi: An appointment letter allegedly issued in the name of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) is doing rounds on social media, claiming that an applicant (Kavita Shukla) has been selected for the post of ‘Commercial Clerk’ with a salary of Rs 26,500 plus allowances. Press Information Bureau (PIB) has done a fact check on the letter, calling it “fake”. PS: The IRCTC has not issued any such appointment letter. Also Read - FACT Check: Did ICMR Ask People to Prefer Vegetarian Food to Avoid Corona?

“The recruitmemt process of IRCTC is transparent and notice for inviting applications is always through its official website www.irctc.com and the recruitment notifications are widely advertised in the print media in National/Local newspaper, including Employment News,” PIB clarified on behalf of IRCTC.

CLAIM: An appointment letter allegedly issued in the name of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. is claiming that applicant is being appointed for the post of ‘Commercial Clerk’.

FACT: This appointment letter issued in the name of IRCTC is fake. The IRCTC has not appointed any candidate for the post of ‘Commercial Clerk’.

An appointment letter allegedly issued in the name of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. is claiming that applicant is being appointed for the post of 'Commercial Clerk'#PIBFactCheck: This letter is #Fake. @IRCTCofficial has not issued this appointment letter pic.twitter.com/kRM5HnuEcj — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 22, 2021

People are advised not to fall prey to fake news that’s circulated on social media or WhatsApp. Stay informed.