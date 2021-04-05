New Delhi: A post is going viral on social media claiming that 100 historical and heritage sites in India, including Agra’s Taj Mahal will be given on lease by the government. The viral claim has also been carried by a few news websites, saying that the government is planning to earn Rs 25,000 crore by leasing these heritage buildings. In a screenshot that is being widely shared, it is mentioned that the government will lease 100 historic buildings, including the Taj Mahal, to earn Rs 25000 crores. Also Read - Taj Mahal Ticket Price Likely to Increase For All Tourists From April. Check New Rates

Reacting to the claim, the Congress party even attacked the government, saying that people who shouted the slogan ‘I will not sell the country’ are intent on selling and leasing everything in the country today.

‘मैं देश नहीं बिकने दूंगा’ का नारा लगाने वाले लोग आज देश का सब कुछ बेचने और लीज पर देने को आमादा हैं। यह बड़े शर्म की बात है। pic.twitter.com/39DQfSlUA6 — Congress (@INCIndia) April 4, 2021

However, a fact check by Press Information Bureau has termed the post as fake and said that no such decision has been taken by the Culture Ministry.

Debunking the false claim, PIB Fact Check wrote on Twitter, ”A social media post has claimed that 100 heritage sites, including the Taj Mahal, will be given on lease by the government. #PIBFactCheck : This claim #फ़र्ज़ी is. @MinOfCultureGoI No such decision has been taken by Lease to lease heritage sites.

CLAIM: Govt to lease 100 heritage buildings including Taj Mahal

FACT: The claim is fake and no such decision has been taken by the Culture Ministry

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.