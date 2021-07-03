New Delhi: A fake news claiming that the Modi government is giving Rs 4,000 to every citizen under a Covid relief scheme is doing rounds on social media. The post goes on to say that the Indian government under a Corona Care Fund Scheme, is giving a sum of ₹4,000 to everyone. “Fill the form and get Rs 4,000 immediately”, the viral post said. However, the government has not made such an announcement and the viral message turned out to be fake. Also Read - Tirath Singh Rawat Resigns From His Post As Uttarakhand CM, BJP MLAs to Meet Today | Top Developments

CLAIM: Government providing a sum of Rs 4,000 to everyone under a Corona Care Fund Scheme Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: How To Check List, Installment Status, Benefits | Step-by-step Guide Here

FACT: The government is running no such scheme. The claim is false. Also Read - National Doctors’ Day: PM Modi Urges Doctors To Undertake Research Over Benefits Of Vaccines

“In a WhatsApp message, it is being claimed that the government is providing a sum of Rs 4,000 to everyone under a Corona Care Fund Scheme. This is a false claim. The government is running no such scheme”, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check handle tweeted.

This comes days after the Modi government approved the Rs 6.29-lakh crore stimulus package to revive the economy amid the second COVID-19 wave. As part of the package to support the COVID-19 pandemic-hit economy, Sitharaman had on Monday announced Rs 1.5 lakh crore of additional credit for small and medium businesses, more funds for the healthcare sector, loans to tourism agencies and guides, and waiver of visa fee for foreign tourists.

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.