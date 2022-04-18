New Delhi: A YouTube video, claiming that the government is providing Rs 1.6 lakh to every girl child in the country under the PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana, has gone viral on social media. The viral video, bearing the image of PM Narendra Modi, claims that the union government is providing cash of Rs. 1,60,000 to all girls under the scheme of “PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana”. However, govt’s fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check on this video and found out that the government has made no such announcement. The claim is fake and the same message has been shared earlier too during various instances.Also Read - Fact Check: Is Govt Offering Rs 25,000 Job For Installing Wi-Fi Tower Under Digital India Scheme? Know Complete Truth Here

Debunking the fake news, Press Information Bureau, the govt’s fact-checking arm wrote on Twitter, ”It is being claimed in a #YouTube video that a cash amount of Rs 1,60,000 is being given by the central government to all daughters under PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana is fake,”. It further said, “No such scheme is being run by the Central Government.”

See the tweet here:

Ladli Laxmi Yojana

Notably, the ‘Ladli Laxmi Yojana’ scheme is not a scheme under the Central government, but it is a scheme of the Madhya Pradesh government. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had launched the scheme in October 2021, under which girls will be given Rs 25,000 while taking admission in college.

“An amount of Rs 25,000 will be given to Ladli Laxmis who take admission in colleges. Education, security, health facilities, self-reliance, prosperity and respect for daughters are the MP government’s priorities,” the CM said at the event according to PTI. CM Shivraj further added, “The work of economically empowering the girl child, giving them vocational training and giving a guarantee on bank loans will be done by the government. Tuition fees will also be arranged for higher education for them.”

CLAIM: Centre is giving a cash amount of Rs 1,60,000 to all the girls under PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana

FACT: No such scheme is being run by the Central Government.

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”. The government has time and again warned people about such misinformation and asked them to only believe trusted sources. PIB also invites people to send their queries, so that fake news can be verified.

How To Get Fact-Check Done By PIB?

PIB allows people to send them images, videos and articles that may be fake. It conducts a fact-check for them. People can get the fact-check done by following steps: