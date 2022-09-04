At a time when the country is reeling under serious unemployment issues, any message that promises job opportunities tends to excite candidates who are desperately looking to get hired. It is often seen that people receive messages offering them a ‘job opportunity’. Many messages also ask the receiver to pay some fees, while in others, they are asked to click on a link to register themselves for the said ‘opportunity’.Also Read - Fact Check: Has SBI Asked Its Customers to Update PAN Details to Reactivate YONO Services? Here's What Govt Said

An SMS is doing the round these days, informing the receiver that they have been approved for 'salary' from 'government-approved AYUSH Yojana'. The SMS claims that they will get a salary of Rs 78,856 per month, adding that the eligibility income is Rs 50,000 per month.

A text message is being circulated with a claim that monthly monetary compensations are being provided under government approved “AYUSH Yojana” #PIBFactCheck: ▶️ This message is #Fake ▶️ Government of India is not running any such scheme. pic.twitter.com/kLibTFcNwh — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 4, 2022

The Modi government has now informed that the message is fake. “A text message is being circulated with a claim that monthly monetary compensations are being provided under government approved ‘AYUSH Yojana’. This message is #Fake. Government of India is not running any such scheme,” PIB Fact Check stated.

You too can visit the PIB Fact Check Twitter handle to verify the authenticity of any piece of news that you think may be ‘fake’.