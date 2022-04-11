New Delhi: An agreement letter falsely claiming that the central government is planning to install mobile towers under the Digital India WiFi network is making rounds on social media platforms. The letter promised a job of Rs 25,000 per month for maintaining a mobile tower under the Digital India Wi-Fi network. The letter also asked for a payment of Rs 730 on the pretext of the registration fee. As per the agreement letter, class 10 pass people fall under the eligibility criteria to get hired.Also Read - RBI Monetary Policy 2022: Now Withdraw Cash From ATMs Without Carrying Your Debit, Credit Card. Complete Details Here

It is claimed in an approval letter that Govt of India is installing mobile towers under @_DigitalIndia Wi-Fi network. The letter is also asking a payment of Rs 730 on the pretext of registration fee#PIBFactCheck ▶️This is claim #FAKE ▶️GOI has not issued this approval letter pic.twitter.com/CCLAMxDopZ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 9, 2022

However, when Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check on this report, it found out that no such announcement has been made by the government. Debunking the fake news, Press Information Bureau, the govt’s fact-checking arm said,” It is claimed in an approval letter that Govt of India is installing mobile towers under Digital India, Wi-Fi network. The letter is also asking payment of Rs 730 on the pretext of the registration fee. The claim is fake”. Also Read - Koo Plans To Launch Voluntary Self Verification for General Users, First Social Media Platform To Do So

CLAIM: Govt offering rent, job for fixing Wi-Fi tower under digital India scheme.

FACT: The claim is fake, GOI has not issued this approval letter.

