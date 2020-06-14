New Delhi: After a viral message on various social media platforms claimed that the Centre is planning to extend the lockdown from June 18, the Government on Sunday clarified that there is no such plan under consideration. Also Read - Coronavirus: Lockdown Will Not be Imposed in Karnataka Again | Here’s Why

Refuting such claims on social media, the fact check wing of the Government’s Press Information Bureau said the claims are nothing but fake and there is no such plan under consideration as of now. Also Read - Lockdown News: These Indian States Are Still Under Lockdown | Check List

After the coronavirus cases in the country crossed 3-lakh mark, the viral message has been doing the rounds on social media claiming that lockdown will be imposed again in the country from June 18 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Claim: A message on Facebook claiming strict #Lockdown from 18th June. #PIBFactCheck: It's #Fake. There is no such plan under consideration. Please beware of rumour mongers. pic.twitter.com/NqSXOpy9n9 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 14, 2020

“Claim: A viral message on social media claiming reimposition of strict Lockdown. #PibFactCheck: #FakeNews. There is no such plan under consideration. Please Beware of Rumour mongers,” PIB Fact Check said in a tweet.

Prior to this, the PIB Fact Check Twitter handle had dismissed another viral message claiming that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has hinted at implementing a complete lockdown again after June 15.

“Claim: In a photo being circulated on social media, it is claimed that the complete lockdown can be implemented in the country again from June 15 with the ban on train and air travel by the Ministry of Home Affairs. #PIBFactcheck – this is #Fake. Beware of such misleading photos spreading fake news,” the PIB Fact Check had said in a tweet.

To check the spread of coronavirus, the lockdown which was imposed since March 25, has been extended four times and will continue till May 31.

Last month, the Centre under ‘Unlock 1’, has issued several guidelines for gradual reopening of malls, temples and offices to reboot the economy that had taken a back seat during the lockdown.