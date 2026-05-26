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Fact check: Did Jaishankar urge US to hand over Cockroach Janta Party handlers to India? Heres the truth

Fact check: Did Jaishankar urge US to hand over Cockroach Janta Party handlers to India? Here’s the truth

In the original footage, the US Secretary of State and the external affairs minister are seen standing at a podium in front of the flags of their respective countries while taking questions from journalists.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

New Delhi: A video is going viral on social media showing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asking US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to hand over the handlers of the “Cockroach Janta Party” to India. The video has now been fact-checked by the Press Information Bureau. The PIB clarified that the video was “fake” and AI-generated.

As per the PIB Fact Check, the original footage was from a joint press conference and was manipulated using artificial intelligence. The PIB clarified that the foreign minister “did NOT make any such statement in the original video.”

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“Today as I welcome Mr. Marco Rubio with honor since he’s our guest, I also have to put forward a request. Some non-state actors in the United States are using America as a launch platform for anti-India movements. The most recent one being Cockroach Janta Party. I never expected the US to host individuals like Abhijeet Dibke, who have contacts with the Iranian Ayatollah regime and are running a campaign on their behalf,” Jaishkar is seen in the fabricated video.

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“While India stayed loyal to USA & Israel and left our relationship with Iran, the US soil kept hosting the Cockroach Janta Party. I want to request honorable President Trump to hand over the incumbent Ninkum Poop leadership to the Cockroach Janta Party. As they are acting as proxies of Iran & Pakistan. They should be handed over to India.”

Deep Fake Alert! Propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar claiming that he has requested US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump to hand over the handlers of Cockroach Janta Party to… pic.twitter.com/3oVBcl4Mox — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 25, 2026

In the AI-generated video, Jaishankar is falsely portrayed as requesting Trump to “hand over the incumbent Ninkum Poop leadership to the Cockroach Janta Party”, while describing them as proxies of Iran and Pakistan.

Also Read: US will not build ties with other nations at expense of its partnership with India: Marco Rubio

The clip also wrongly highlights the external affairs minister as saying that he “never expected” the US to host individuals like Abhijeet Dibke, “who have contacts with the Iranian Ayatollah regime and are running a campaign on their behalf.”

In the manipulated video clip, Jaishankar is seen saying that while India stayed loyal to USA and Israel and left its relationship with Iran, the US soil kept hosting the Cockroach Janta Party.

Original video:

In the original footage, the US Secretary of State and the external affairs minister are seen standing at a podium in front of the flags of their respective countries while taking questions from journalists. The edited clip appears to have used a shot focused on Jaishankar.

In the original clip, Jaishankar said, “From his very first day in office, we have been in regular touch, I think I was one of the first to meet you. And this has included occasions in Washington DC and New York but also on the sidelines of other events. The most recent one was in France. So we’ve had really a continuous engagement which has facilitated our overseeing the broad-based and growing cooperation between our two nations.”

“Now as regards this visit and our discussions today and yesterday, let me give you a state of play. In terms of the political understanding between India and the United States, I think we have a strategic partnership which emanates from a convergence of national interests in many areas.”

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