New Delhi: As Delhi Police identified nine suspects as the masterminds of the JNU attack on January 5, Akshat Awasthi, a first-year student of the French degree programme at the JNU confessed to a television channel that he led an army to attack students on that day.

To India Today, the ABVP supporter said that he mobilised that day’s attack by accumulating 20 ABVP members from inside and 20 outside. He has also confessed that he had a stick in his hand and he could be seen in one of the viral videos.

“The ABVP denied that Akash Awasthi is its members. “Akash Awasthis is neither an officer bearer, not a karyakarta of AVBP, as claimed by India Today. This is a smear campaign run by India Today to deviate everyone from the facts put forth by Delhi Police proving #leftBehindJnuViolence,” the party said in a statement.

Akshat Awasthi is neither an office bearer, nor a karyakarta of ABVP, as claimed by @IndiaToday. This is a smear campaign run by India Today to deviate everyone from the facts put forth by @DelhiPolice proving #LeftBehindJNUVoilence. – National General Secretary @nidhitripathi92 — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) January 10, 2020

Delhi Police officials named Aishe Ghosh, Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukdar, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel. The last two, Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel, are said to be members of the BJP-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP. However, later Delhi Police changed Vikas Patel’s name to Shiv Poojan Mandal. In a now-viral photo, Shiva Poojan can be seen standing behind Vikas Patel. Both Vikas Patel and Shiv Poojan were holding sticks. Both of them are ABVP members. But in its press conference, Delhi Police said that Left students were responsible for the violence.

Flipped photos doing the rounds on social media

Aishe Ghosh became the first batsman to wear Omelette Helmet before Sunil Gavaskar pic.twitter.com/QdVPaQGHfn — घासलेट (@GhasIate) January 10, 2020

#JNUHiddenTruth

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh who is behind JNU violence must be faking injury(they are very good at), to pass the blame on ABVP Pic1. using tomato ketchup

Pic2. Jaroorat se jyaada bada bandage

Ghaav kahin aur jagah

Bandage kahin aur jagah pic.twitter.com/IuGN9oziH4 — Lilly लिल्ली ಲಿಲ್ಲಿ 🇮🇳 (@LillyMaryPinto) January 7, 2020

Another Medical Breakthru The innocent JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. On odd days the bandage on her arm is on the left hand. On even days, on the right. That too over the jacket sleeve 😁 Revolutionary! pic.twitter.com/N6GFwau7DD — #GauravPradhan 🇮🇳 (@DrGPradhan) January 10, 2020

Meanwhile, soon after Delhi police named Aishe Ghosh, the students’ union president as one of the suspects behind the JNU attack, several on Twitter claimed that she was faking her injury. She was seen wearing the bandage on the left hand and right hand alternatively. It was a mirror image. Her left hand was injured.