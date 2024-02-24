FACT CHECK: Lok Sabha Election To Be Held On April 19, Counting On May 22? Election Commission Clarifies

A photo has gone viral on the internet which shows the newly released schedule for Lok Sabha elections of 2024. Going by the notification, polling for Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 while counting will be held on May 22.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said that a fabricated WhatsApp message regarding the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections is being circulated online that falsely claim to be from the Election Commission. A photo has gone viral on the internet which claims that shows the newly released schedule for Lok Sabha elections of 2024. Going by the fake notification, polling for Lok Sabha seats will begin on April 19 while counting will be held on May 22.

Taking it to its official account on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the ECI shared information about the fake message and also clarified that no dates have been announced so far. “A fake message is being shared on Whats app regarding schedule for #LokSabhaElections2024 #FactCheck: The message is #Fake. No dates have been announced so far by #ECI. Election Schedule is announced by the Commission through a press conference,” said the ECI in its post on X.

A fake message is being shared on Whats app regarding schedule for #LokSabhaElections2024#FactCheck: The message is #Fake. No dates have been announced so far by #ECI. Election Schedule is announced by the Commission through a press conference. #VerifyBeforeYouAmplify pic.twitter.com/KYFcBmaozE — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) February 24, 2024

Reportedly, the ECI is expected to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024 after March 13. The model code of conduct (MCC) will come into effect after the ECI makes the announcement. ECI teams have so far visited several states and held meetings with the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to take stock of the poll preparedness there. The ECI officials are currently visiting Tamil Nadu, where they are taking a detailed view of the election related preparations by the state machinery.

In 2019, Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

