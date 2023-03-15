Home

FACT CHECK: Is Govt Planning New Security Testing for Smartphones, Crackdown on Pre-installed Apps?

Debunking Reuters claims, PIB tweeted, "A report by Reuters claims 'India plans new security testing for smartphones, a crackdown on pre-installed apps.' This report is misleading."

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday dismissed media reports which stated that the Modi government is planning a crackdown on pre-installed apps on smartphones. News agency Reuters had earlier reported that India is planning to force smartphone makers to allow the removal of pre-installed apps and mandate screening of major operating system updates under proposed new security rules.

Debunking Reuters claims, PIB tweeted, “A report by Reuters claims ‘India plans new security testing for smartphones, a crackdown on pre-installed apps.’ This report is misleading.”

A report by @Reuters claims ‘India plans new security testing for smartphones, a crackdown on pre-installed apps.’#PIBFactCheck ▶️This report is misleading ▶️As explained by the Union Minister @Rajeev_GoI ongoing consultation on mobile security guidelines is misrepresented https://t.co/SSLo3BwLUk pic.twitter.com/KvSTM7vPno — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 15, 2023

Minister for state for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, had earlier said that the news was “plain wrong” and that “there is no “security testing” or “crackdown” as story suggests”.

He added, “Story is based on lack of understanding perhaps n unfettered creative imagination that is based an ongoing consultation process between Ministry n Industry on mobile security guidelines of BIS Standard IS17737 (Part-3) 2021. @GoI_MeitY is 100% committed to Ease of Doing Business n is totally focussed on growing Electronics Mfg to touch USD 300Bln by 2026.”

This story is plain wrong – there is no “security testing” or “crackdown” as story suggests. Story is based on lack of understanding perhaps n unfettered creative imagination that is based an ongoing consultation process btwn Ministry n Industry on mobile https://t.co/V0G1RRZLJP… https://t.co/aoQjJEr7Ed — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) March 15, 2023

What Reuters Said In Its Report:

Reuters in its report said that India plans to force smartphone makers to allow removal of pre-installed apps and mandate screening of major operating system updates under proposed new security rules. The plan for new rules, details of which have not been previously reported, could extend launch timelines in the world’s No.2 smartphone market and lead to losses in business from pre-installed apps for players including Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Apple, the report further added.

Reuters has claimed that a government document has been seen by them.

India’s IT ministry is considering these rules amid concerns about spying and abuse of user data, said a senior government official, one of the two people who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity as the information is not yet public.

“Pre-installed apps can be a weak security point and we want to ensure no foreign nations, including China, are exploiting it. It’s a matter of national security,” the official added.

