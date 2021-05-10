New Delhi: A highly misleading claim is going viral on social media where it is being claimed that India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, has been approved for emergency use authorisation for children above the age of 12 years. The Centre has busted the viral claim as fake news. Also Read - Can You Get COVID-19 Even After Vaccination? Govt Clarifies

What is the claim?

A tweet had claimed on May 8, 2021 that the government has approved Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children above the age of 12. The tweet said, “Great News: Bharat Biotech’s (Made in India) Covaxin Approved for Children Above 12 years”. Also Read - COVID Fact Check: Does Flushing the Toilet Spread Coronavirus? Here's The Truth

A screenshot of the tweet showed it had been retweeted more than 6,500 times and received over 27 thousand likes on Twitter. Also Read - Fact Check: Remdesivir Injection Being Sold Under COVIPRI Brand in India? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Post

Govt busts fake claim:

The next day, the Centre rubbished the claim on May 9, 2021, calling it fake news. The clarification by the central government came via the Press Information Bureau (PIB) official fact check handle on Twitter.

The government tweeted a screenshot of the fake news message, over which it wrote: “Government has not approved Bharat Biotech’s vaccine children above 12 years”.

A tweet has claimed that Bharat Biotech’s vaccine, Covaxin, has been approved for children above 12 years.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such approval has been given by the Government of India. Currently, citizens above the age of 18 are eligible for #COVID19Vaccination pic.twitter.com/qdzBSfwllq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2021

PIB Fact Check tweeted saying, “A tweet has claimed that Bharat Biotech’s vaccine, Covaxin, has been approved for children above 12 years. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such approval has been given by the Government of India. Currently, citizens above the age of 18 are eligible for #COVID19Vaccination.”

Conclusion:

The Centre has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination drive to all adults but not for anyone under 18 currently. In phase 3 of the vaccination drive that is currently underway across India, people between the age of 18 to 44 are eligible to get their COVID vaccine jabs. Before this, people above the age of 45 were cleared for vaccination in Phase 2, and Phase 1 was for frontline workers.

Neither Covaxin nor any vaccine in India has been approved for children. In fact, even in the US, the Pfizer vaccine is yet to receive approval for 12 to 15-year-olds.

It must be mentioned that clinical trials are underway in India for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin among children above 12 years to test the safety and efficacy on children. However, Bharat Biotech has not secured approval on its plea to conduct Phase 3 trial of Covaxin on children yet.