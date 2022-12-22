FACT CHECK: Viral WhatsApp Message On Omicron XBB Corona Variant Is Fake

A widely circulated post claims that Omicron XBB Variant is deadlier than all other variants and it cannot be detected through RT-PCR tests.

FACT CHECK: Viral WhatsApp Message On Omicron XBB Corona Variant Is Fake

Fact Check on Omicron XBB Variant: Amid growing concerns over Covid-19 outbreak in China, claims are being made on social media that the COVID-19 Omicron XBB variant, first discovered in August, is five times more dangerous and has a higher mortality rate than the Delta variant. The widely circulated post also states that it cannot be detected through RT-PCR tests and has no obvious symptoms.

However, there is no evidence to support this. Earlier, too the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the current data does not suggest XBB is more deadly than Omicron, which itself is less lethal than Delta.

#FakeNews This message is circulating in some Whatsapp groups regarding XBB variant of #COVID19. The message is #FAKE and #MISLEADING. pic.twitter.com/LAgnaZjCCi — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) December 22, 2022

Fact Check 1: XBB is an Omicron Subvariant

As per WHO, XBB is a recombinant subvariant of BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 sublineages. In other words – XBB is a mix of the BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants.

Fact Check 2: XBB Is Detected Like Any Other COVID-19 Variant

XBB is nothing more than a subvariant of Omicron. It is just as easily detected by the same PCR or RTK tests, as the original Omicron variant.

Fact Check 3: XBB Symptoms Similar To Other Omicron Variants

XBB is just one of the many Omicron subvariants that include BA.5, BA.2.75, BJ.1, and BA.4.6. While they have changes to their spike protein, they have similar symptoms to the Omicron variant.

They are just different versions of the Omicron variant, and present with common symptoms like cough, fever, sore throat, cold, body aches.

False claim about Omicron XBB variant and its symptoms

Everyone is advised to wear a mask because the new variant of the COVID-Omicron XBB coronavirus is different, deadly and not easy to detect correctly. COVID-Omicron XBB is 5 times more virulent than the Delta variant and has a higher mortality rate than it. It takes less time for the condition to reach extreme severity and sometimes there are no obvious symptoms. This strain of the virus is not found in the nasopharyngeal region and directly affects the lungs for a relatively short period of time. Several patients diagnosed with Covid-Omicron XBB were classified as afebrile and pain free, but x-rays showed mild chest pneumonia. Nasal swab tests are often negative for Covid-Omicron XBB, and cases of false negative nasopharyngeal tests are increasing. This means that the virus can spread in the community and directly infect the lungs, causing viral pneumonia, which in turn causes acute respiratory distress. This explains why the Covid-Omicron XBB has become something very contagious, highly virulent and lethal. Caution, avoid crowded places, keep a distance of 1.5 m even in open spaces, wear a double-layer mask, wear a suitable mask, wash hands frequently, even if everyone is asymptomatic (no coughing or sneezing). Maintain vigilant communication with your friends and family.

The reported symptoms of the new virus COVID-Omicron XBB are:

There is no cough

There is no fever

Mild joint pain

Headache

Pain in the neck

Upper back pain

Pneumonia

There is usually no appetite

Globally, the BA. 5 ascendant lineages of Omicron have the most cases (73%) followed by BA. 2 variant (3%). Along with BA. 5, the dominant subvariant, XBB, another ascendant lineage of BA. 5, is found mostly in India.