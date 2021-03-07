Kolkata: The high voltage political battle in the poll-bound state of West Bengal is getting interesting with every passing day. With eminent personalities joining different political parties, there is huge speculation over Sourav Ganguly’s possible foray into politics. Earlier, reports had suggested that the former Indian caption might join the Bharatiya Janata Party on March 7 during PM Modi’s much anticipated Brigade rally. However, Ganguly was not present at the rally. Also Read - 100 Days Or 100 Months: Congress Will Continue To Fight Till Farm Laws Are Rolled Back, Says Priyanka Gandhi

Be it Trinamool Congress or BJP supporters, different political parties are claiming on social media that Ganguly has endorsed them. A picture of the BCCI president, donning a kurta and hands folded, is circulating with the text “Swagatam Dada”. However, the colour of Ganguly’s kurta changes as per the colours associated with CPI(M), Trinamool Congress and BJP, and so does the party symbol in the pictures. Also Read - After PM Modi's Brigade Rally, BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait To Speak with Bengal Farmers on March 13

The caption in Bengali with one such picture translates to, “The game is obviously on” The archived version can be seen here. Also Read - Asol Poribartan Will Be Done in Delhi: Mamata Banerjee Replies To PM Modi Ahead of Bengal Polls

India.com fact check team, during its investigation, found that the original picture has no connection with any political party.

Investigation:

With the help of reverse image search, we found the original picture on “Pinterest”.

The caption reads that Ganguly here was endorsing prominent incense stick brand “Cycle Rhythm Agarbathies”.

We then found a few other pictures of the same endorsement on Ganguly’s official website and an advertorial video of Cycle Rhythm on YouTube.

Claim

Political parties like Trinamool Congress, BJP and CPI(M) are using Sourav Ganguly’s picture with respective party symbols, claiming that he is endorsing them. The colour of Ganguly’s kurta is also changed according to respective party colours.

Conclusion

In the original image, Ganguly, clad in a saffron kurta, was actually endorsing an incense stick brand.

Results:

FAKE