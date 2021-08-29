New Delhi: Online frauds are not easy to catch as cyber scamsters adopt new tactics time and again to dupe people of their money. Of lately these fraudsters have started targeting people by using the names of government schemes. Notably, people have been receiving a text message in which it is being claimed that the government of India has credited Rs 2,67,000 into their account under a scheme. “Dear Customer, your A/C***7865 credited for Rs Rs 2,67,000 under Govt Yojana”, the message read. It also has a link, asking people to click on it.”Also Read - Real or Fake? Videos Show Armed Taliban Fighters Dancing After Capturing Afghanistan, Here's a Fact Check

However, when the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, it found out that the government is not running any such scheme and is not associated with this text message.

"Did you also receive a message claiming that your bank account has been credited with Rs 2,67,000 under 'Govt Yojana'? Beware of decitful messages in name of govt of India. This Message is FAKE", PIB said in a tweet.

CLAIM: Rs 2,67,000 has been credited under government yojana (scheme).

FACT: The government of India is not running any such scheme and is not associated with this text message.

Did you also receive a message claiming that your bank account has been credited with Rs 2,67,000 under 'Govt Yojana'? BEWARE! ▶️This Message is #FAKE! ▶️Government of India is not running any such scheme and is not associated with this text message#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/lFYHRozsKn — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 26, 2021

The PIB has clearly stated that such claims would only be valid if it is shared by the government itself.