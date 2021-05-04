New Delhi: Amid a crippling shortage of the antiviral drug Remdesivir used for the treatment of COVID-19, miscreants across India have resorted to cheating people by selling fake Remdesivir at exorbitant prices. Now, a new Remdesivir drug has been found to be in circulation in several parts of India under a new name called Covipri. Picture of the drug going viral on social media, shows an image of ‘Covipri’ packets, with Remdesivir injection written on them, priced at Rs 5400 and ‘Make in India’ logo at the back. Also Read - IPL 2021 Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates, May 4, Tuesday: SRH vs MI to go on as Scheduled, Cloud Over RR-CSK Match

However, the government has said that a vial for Remdesivir injection by the name 'COVIPRI' which is in circulation, is fake. Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the no Remdesivir by the name Covipri exists and alerted people on such fake information, urging them not to buy medical supplies from unverified sources.

Debunking the fake news, PIB in a tweet wrote, "A vial for #Remdesivir injection by the name 'COVIPRI' is in circulation. #PIBFactCheck This vial by the name #COVIPRI is #Fake. Do not buy medical supplies from unverified sources and beware of counterfeit medicines and injections."

A vial for #Remdesivir injection by the name ‘COVIPRI’ is in circulation.#PIBFactCheck This vial by the name #COVIPRI is #Fake. Do not buy medical supplies from unverified sources and beware of counterfeit medicines and injections. pic.twitter.com/TM5PS6sbcR — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 3, 2021

On Saturday, Delhi Police also issued an advisory warning Covid-19 patients to not get lured into buying fake Remdesivir injections. She also informed that the racket involved in the supply of this fake Remdesivir injection has been busted, but there are chances that some of these might still be in the market.

“This is fake. No Remdesivir by the name of COVIPRI exists. This complete racket has been busted but some injections may still be in circulation. Please do not buy from unverified sources,” Bharadwaj tweeted.

This complete racket has been busted but some injections may still be in circulation. Please do not buy from unverified sources. pic.twitter.com/HncrXgk4Mh — Monika Bhardwaj (@manabhardwaj) May 1, 2021

