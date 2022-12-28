FACT CHECK: This Viral Message on COVID is FAKE. Deets Here

FACT CHECK: Amid rising COVID cases across the globe, a fake message claiming that sharing messages related to the deadly disease on WhatsApp can land you in trouble as the government has declared it a punishable offence. “Sharing COVID-related posts on social media has been declared a punishable offence by the government. Only government agencies can share information related to the disease. An FIR will be registered under the IT act against the WhatsApp group admin and all the members if they share any misleading post or message”, the viral message read.

However, when the Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, the viral post turned out to be fake.

CLAIM: Sharing COVID-related message on WhatsApp a punishable offence

FACT: These claims are FAKE. No such announcement has been made by the Central Government. However, sharing accurate and reliable information on a serious illness like COVID19 is of utmost importance.

FAKE MESSAGE ON 7-DAY LOCKDOWN IN INDIA

Earlier this week, a fake screenshot from a YouTube channel (CE news) said that a lockdown will be imposed in India from December 24 and the restrictions will remain in force for a week. Moreover, it added that the decision was taken by PM Modi in an emergency meeting. That viral post also turned out to be fake as the government has stated that the situation is under control in India.

WHAT IS PIB FACT CHECK?

In a bid to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has launched its fact-checking arm in December 2019. It aims to identify misinformation related to the government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms. PIB also invites people to send their queries, so that fake news can be busted. The government has time and again warned people about such misinformation and asked them to only believe trusted sources.