FACT CHECK: This Viral Message on Omicron Sub-variant BF.7 is FAKE

Fact Check Viral News: The widely circulated news report asserted that new research on the Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus has suggested the pathogen could be changing how it attacks the human body-shifting from infecting respiratory systems to increasingly targeting the brain.

FACT CHECK: Amid growing concern over rising COVID-19 cases in China, Japan and other countries, several news reports claimed that evolving trend of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Omicron sub-variant may be fatal for the brain. The widely circulated news report asserted that new research on the Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus has suggested the pathogen could be changing how it attacks the human body-shifting from infecting respiratory systems to increasingly targeting the brain.

However, when the Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, the viral post turned out to be fake. “Some news reports are speculating that the evolving Omicron sub-variant ‘may be fatal for the brain’. The claim is misleading”, tweeted PIB.

CLAIM: Evolving Omicron sub-variant may be fatal for the brain.

FACT: The relevance to humans has not been proven by the study referred to in the news report. The claim is misleading.

Some news reports are speculating that the evolving Omicron sub-variant 'may be fatal for the brain'#PIBFactCheck: ▶️ This claim is MISLEADING ▶️ The relevance to humans has not been proven by the study referred to in the news report.

Omicron sub-variant BF.7 won’t lead to severe disease

The BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5, which, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-chairman, the National IMA Covid taskforce, calls ‘great-grandson of Omicron’.

“BF.7 is a great-grandson of Omicron, which has a greater ability to infect previously infected or vaccinated people than the original Omicron. This property is called immune evasiveness. It essentially is the same virus as Omicron, but with additional mutations… There is no indication that it causes more severe disease,” he said while talking to IANS.