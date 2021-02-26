New Delhi: A fake offer is doing the rounds on social media where a fraudulent website is trying to offer free laptops, printers, mobile phones and even employment opportunities to girls under the government’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme if they just make a small payment. Also Read - FACT Check: Has CBSE Board Reduced Syllabus For Class 10 Social Science Exam? Know Truth Here

On the fake website of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign of Women and Child Development (WCD) ministry, it is being claimed that jobs, laptops, printers and mobiles will be provided by giving Rs 2,100.

The fake offer is being shared on social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

CLAIM DEBUNKED BY GOVT:

The Face Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) took note of the website and said that it is fake. The PIB also asked people to visit wcd.nic.in/bbbp-schemes for the right information.

#PIBFactCheck This website is not linked to @MinistryWCD. Read here for the correct information: https://wcd.nic.in/bbbp-schemes,” PIB tweeted in Hindi.

FACT CHECK:

The claims are totally false and the Women & Child Development Ministry has denied it as FAKE on its website. You can check more details here. India.com advises readers to not fall for false news that are specifically designed to rob you of your hard-earned money. When a message is too good to be believed, you must check the source of the news or message before making any payments.

If you come across any such message that is hard to believe, you can also report it for Fact Check with government. To submit for factcheck at PIB portal, you can log on to factcheck.pib.gov.in.

(If you like this story, do send us your suggestions for Fact Check)