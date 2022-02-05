New Delhi: At a time when many schools and colleges across the country are functioning in virtual mode due to coronavirus pandemic, a message is going viral on social media platforms claiming that under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Laptop Distribution Scheme 2022’, the Central government will provide free laptops to every 10th pass youth between the age of 16 to 40 years. The message, with a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attached to it, is asking people to “register” on the link given below it.Also Read - Must Act To Control Fake News: Centre Seeks Strong Action From Google, Twitter, Facebook

However, when Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check on this report, it found out that no such announcement has been made by the government of India under any such scheme.

Debunking the fake news, Press Information Bureau, the govt's fact-checking arm said, "Claim: Under the Pradhan Mantri Laptop Distribution Scheme 2022, 10th pass youth are being given free laptops. No such scheme is being run by the central government."

The government has asked netizens to be beware of such fake messages. “Do not even share your personal information on such links and websites,” the PIB said.

CLAIM: Under the Pradhan Mantri Laptop Distribution Scheme 2022, 10th pass youth are being given free laptops

FACT: No such scheme is being run by the central government

दावा: प्रधानमंत्री लैपटॉप वितरण योजना 2022 के तहत 10वी पास युवाओं को फ्री लैपटॉप दिए जा रहे हैं।#PIBFactCheck ▪️ केंद्र सरकार द्वारा ऐसी कोई योजना नहीं चलाई जा रही है। ▪️ ऐसे फर्जी संदेशों को फॉरवर्ड/शेयर न करें। ▪️ ऐसे लिंक व वेबसाइट पर अपनी निजी जानकारी भी साझा न करें। pic.twitter.com/qL0ZXOfpof — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 4, 2022

Other Similar Claims

Similar claims were made twice before, once in August last year, the in Januarty this year, when the fake news was being circulated that due to COVID19, Ministry of Education will provide free laptops to all everyone. Then to the PIB conducted a fact check and found the assertion is false.

Government of India has not announced any scheme for distribution of laptops. If there will be any official announcement made by the Education Ministry regarding the matter, will be shared with students, parents, teachers and other stakeholders through the official website of the Ministry or else through the verified social media accounts of the Ministry and the Education Minister.