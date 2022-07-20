New Delhi: Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Wednesday walked out of the Tihar jail after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail. The top court had granted him interim bail in six cases filed against him across Uttar Pradesh for alleged hate speech.Also Read - SC Grants Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair Interim Bail in All Cases, Orders His Immediate Release

The court said that all FIRs filed against Zubair must be clubbed and transferred those in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. In its order, the apex court also stated that there was no justification in keeping Zubair in continued custody.

Of the six cases – two are registered in Hathras, one each in Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur districts. One case in Chandauli, where a chargesheet has already been filed, has also been transferred for trial before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Delhi's Patiala House Court.

“Mohd Zubair has been released from Tihar,” a senior official confirmed. The Supreme Court, earlier in the day, ordered the release of Zubair on interim bail, saying “exercise of the power of arrest must be pursued sparingly” and transferred all the cases in UP to Delhi.

The court said “it finds no reason or justification for the deprivation of his liberty to persist any further” and ordered disbanding of the SIT, constituted by the UP police.