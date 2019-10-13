New Delhi: A day after facing flak for his comment on economic slowdown, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday withdrew his statement. The minister issued a press statement and asserted that his comments about 3 films making Rs 120 crore in a single day- the highest ever, were factually correct.

“My comments made yesterday in Mumbai about 3 films making ₹120 Cr in a single day- the highest ever, was a factually correct statement. I had stated this as I was in Mumbai- the film capital of India. We are very proud of our film industry which provides employment to Lakhs of people and contributes significantly by way of taxes”, the law minister said in a statement.

He added,”I had also explained in detail about various measures the Govt has taken as pro-people move to strengthen our economy. Govt of PM Narendra Modi always cares for the sensitivity of common people. Entire video of my media interaction is available on my social media. Yet I regret to note that one part of my statement has been completely twisted out of context. Being a sensitive person I withdraw this comment.”

Earlier on Saturday, Prasad had cited earnings of three movies to dismiss the ongoing economic crisis. “On October 2, three movies were released. Film trade analyst Komal Nahta had said that the day saw earning of over Rs 120 crore, a record by the three movies. The economy of the country is sound. That is why there is a return of Rs 120 crore in a day. There has been a huge business of movies,” Prasad had said yesterday

As soon his remarks made headlines, Congress came down heavily on the minister, saying people’s future is at stake, but they should all go to watch movies. “Reserve my comments on this ill-informed view but this is insensitive. People are losing jobs, factories are shutting down, growth is dwindling and here we are referring to movie collections. People’s future is at stake but may be they should just go watch a movie Sir?,”Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate tweeted.

Besides political leaders, netizens also slammed the union minister for his remark which came at a time when the country is facing worst economic crisis.