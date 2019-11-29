New Delhi: Soon after the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena was released just prior to the oath-taking ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday accused Uddhav of ignoring certain crisis-hit regions of the state such as Marathwada, Vidarbha and northern Maharashtra in their CMP.

“It is unfortunate to see that the new government has made many announcements in its Common Minimum Programme, but did not mention anything about the regions like Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra which have remained untouched for years. I hope that the new government will pay proper attention to these regions too,” Fadnavis said in a tweet.

महाविकास आघाडीच्या किमान समान कार्यक्रमात वारेमाप घोषणा असल्या तरी मराठवाडा, विदर्भ आणि उत्तर महाराष्ट्र या विकासाच्या वाटचालीत वर्षानुवर्षे मागे राहिलेल्या क्षेत्राचा साधा नामोल्लेख सुद्धा असू नये, हे दुर्दैवी आहे.

नवे सरकार त्याकडे लक्ष देईल, अशी आशा करू या! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 28, 2019

Reacting to the CMP, Fadnavis said that the development of these regions could not be left to mere nomenclature. The statement from the BJP leader came soon after he attended the grand oath-taking ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

On Thursday evening, the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance) released its Common Minimum Programme with the prime focus on the reservation in the job for locals and loan waiver for farmers.

Announcing the details of the CMP, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said that the prime focus of the CMP this time is to provide 80% reservation in jobs for locals and also immediate loan waiver of farmers.

“There will be a compulsion and a law will be enacted to ensure 80 per cent reservation for locals in the existing and new companies,” Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said.

As per the CMP, it was mentioned that necessary measures will be taken to increase the standard of education in the state. “Children of farm labourers and students belonging to economically weaker section shall receive education loan at zero per cent interest rate,” it stated.

In an early morning surprise move, Fadnavis was on Saturday sworn-in as the CM for the second consecutive term. NCP’s Ajit Pawar had also taken oath along with him as deputy CM after splitting from his uncle Sharad Pawar, but later he resigned and pulled out his support from the BJP government.