New Delhi: Even after 10 days of the announcement of the election results in Maharashtra, there is no indication of government formation as Shiv Sena is upping its ante with every passing day. The BJP was confident about the formation of the government with the support of the Shiv Sena, but amid the ongoing uncertainties, incumbent Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis is going to meet Amit Shah on Monday in New Delhi.

Significantly, as Shiv Sena claimed, Fadnavis and Amit Shah both were present when the alliance was stitched and apparently it was agreed upon by both sides that the BJP and the Shiv Sena will split the CM post for 2.5 years.

As the BJP is not keen on splitting the CM post with Sena, Sena has launched a blistering attack on the BJP. It is also not ruling out the option of forging an alliance with the NCP and Congress. On Sunday, Sanjay Raut sent a text to NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Pawar confirmed.

“I was in a meeting so couldn’t respond. This is the first time after elections that he has contacted me. I don’t know why he has messaged me. I will call him in a while,” he said.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut who claimed that Sena has the support of more than 170 MLAs is supposed to meet Governor on Monday.

Though Congress is not interested in tying up with Sena, insiders are asking the party leadership to mull over the option. NCP leader Sharad Pawar will meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.

Meanwhile, RPI leader Ramdas Athwale said the governor will wait till November 7 to see if anybody stakes claim, following which he will begin consultations with political parties in the state for government formation.