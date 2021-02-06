New Delhi: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government why his government was silent over the insult of Sachin Tendulkar for his tweet on farmers protest. Also Read - Upcoming Hostels In Maharashtra Govt-Run Universities To Be Named Matoshree

Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis said, “Not only for Maharashtra, but for the whole country. Will the leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi bear such an insult to Bharat Ratna and Marathi pride Sachin Tendulkar”. Also Read - Arjun Tendulkar to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 Auction: Reasons Why Defending Champs Would Bid For Sachin Tendulkar's Son in IPL 14 Mini Auction

Fadnavis’ reaction came after an ANI tweet showed Indian Youth Congress pouring black oil on a cut-out of Sachin Tendulkar in Kochi for his tweet on international personalities showing support to farmers. Also Read - Keralites Are Apologising to Maria Sharapova After Sachin Tendulkar's Viral Tweet on Farmers' Protest

Sachin Tendulkar made headlines after he joined the bandwagon of actors and cricketers endorsing the government’s stand of “standing united against external forces” amid the ongoing farmers’ protest. The Cricketers’ reaction came after international popstar Rihanna extended her support to farmers’ protest, bringing the issue to the global limelight.

“India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation,” wrote Sachin Tendulkar.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — for over 70 days, demanding a complete repeal of three central farm laws.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the farmer unions protesting the farm laws, on Friday said there would be no ‘chakka jam’ in Delhi on February 6 even as it asserted that peasants in other parts of the country will block national and state highways for three hours but in a peaceful way.