New Delhi: With the uncertainty looming large over the government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the talks about ’50:50 formula’ were discussed before and it was known by all.

“I don’t know what the CM has said. If he is saying that the ’50-50 formula’ was never discussed, then I think we need to change the definition of truth. What was discussed, regarding the issue the CM is talking about, is known by all. The media was there,” Sanjay Raut said.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: I don't know what the CM has said. If he is saying that the '50-50 formula' was never discussed, then I think we need to change the definition of truth. What was discussed, regarding the issue the CM is talking about, is known by all. The media was there. pic.twitter.com/VfiXRToNVO — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019

He further stated that the CM himself had uttered the ‘50:50 formula’ in the presence of BJP president Amit Shah.

“CM himself had uttered the ’50-50 forumula’, Uddhav ji had spoken about it too. It happened before Amit Shah. Agar ab ye kehte hain ki aisi koi baat hui nahi to main pranaam karta hoon aisi baaton ko. He is denying what he had said before the camera,” he added.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: CM himself had uttered the '50-50 forumula', Uddhav ji had spoken about it too. It happened before Amit Shah. Agar ab ye kehte hain ki aisi koi baat hui nahi to main pranaam karta hoon aisi baaton ko. He is denying what he had said before the camera. https://t.co/sZSwSs2Ae6 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019

The statement from the Shiv Sena comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he will continue to be the chief minister as the talk on ‘50:50 formula’ was never discussed.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis has said that there was no 50:50 formula between the BJP and the Shiv Sena. “I will hold the post of the Chief Minister for five years,” he had said.

The comment from the CM came after the Sena escalated the tussle over the CM post in the state. “It’s taking time to form a government in Maharashtra despite a pre-poll alliance because there is no Dushyant Chautala in Maharashtra whose father is in jail,” Raut had said earlier.

“There is no Dushyant here whose father is in jail. Here it’s us who do politics of ‘dharma and satya’. Sharadji who created an environment against BJP and Congress who will never go with BJP,” the Sena MP said without mincing any word.

Sena has been raising the demand of a 50: 50 formula for the CM post, as it was believed to be agreed upon between BJP president Amit Shah, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis.