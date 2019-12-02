New Delhi: In a statement that could stoke fresh controversy in Maharashtra, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anant Kumar Hegde disclosed why Devendra Fadnavis was made state’s Chief Minister for 80-hours despite lacking majority. The BJP MP for Uttara Kannada (Karnataka), claimed that Fadnavis took oath in haste to prevent central funds worth Rs 40,000 crore from being misused.

Claiming that the BJP staged a ‘drama’ to save the funds from being misused, Hegde said,”You all know our man in Maharashtra became CM for 80 hours. Then, Fadnavis resigned. Why did he do this drama? Didn’t we know that we don’t have majority and yet he became CM. This is the question everyone is asking.”

He asserted that a CM has access to around Rs 40,000 Cr from Centre and Fadnavis knew if Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena government comes to power it would misuse funds meant for development. “So it was decided that there should be a drama. Fadnavis became CM and in 15 hours he moved Rs 40,000 Crore back to Centre”, Hegde added further.

The BJP leader made the remarks while campaigning for party candidate Shivaram Hebbar in Karnataka’s Yellapur constituency.