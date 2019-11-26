New Delhi: Minutes after Ajit Pawar resigned from the post of Deputy Chief Minister following the Supreme Court order to hold a floor test in the state assembly, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday held a press conference and tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Minister.

He said that the Shiv Sena had threatened him over Chief Minister’s post and added that the Maharashtra poll mandate was more for the BJP than Shiv Sena.

During the press conference, he said the state elections gave a clear majority to the BJP-Sena alliance and the BJP got maximum 105 seats.

“In the elections, the clear majority was given to alliance of the BJP-Sena, and the BJP got maximum 105 seats. We contested with Shiv Sena, but this mandate was for the BJP because it won 70 per cent seats out of all seats we contested,” he said.

He said that his party waited for the Shiv Sena for a long time but they did not respond to him to form the government in the state.

“We waited for them (Shiv Sena) for a long time but they didn’t respond and instead talked to the Congress and the NCP. People who never stepped outside Matoshree (Thackeray residence) to meet anyone were going door-to-door to make the government with the NCP and the Congress,” he added.