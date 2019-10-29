New Delhi: As the back-and-forth war of words continued on Tuesday over the formation of the government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut dismissed CM Devendra Fadnavis’s claim that no 50:50 agreement was promised to the Sena.

“We are not demanding anything extra. It had been decided that in front of the CM before the alliance was forged that power and post would be divided between the two allies. We want that promise to be respected,” Sanjay Raut said after Devendra Fadnavis claimed, early in the day, that he would become the CM for coming five years. There will be no 50:50 agreement with Sena.

Over exploring other options, Raut said Shiv Sena will stick to the alliance and will not explore any other option. But before some rough edges in the agreement need to be ironed out.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sanjay Kakade has claimed that 45 newly elected MLAs from the Shiv Sena are in touch with BJP and Fadnavis. “I think some of them will convince Uddhav Thackeray and form the government with Devendra Fadnavis as CM,” Kakade said.

“Sanjay Kakade is not BJP spokesperson. There is no need to take whatever he says seriously,” the Sena MP said.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Raut dragged Dushyant Chautala as he said that the formation of the government in Maharashtra was getting delayed as there was no Dushyant Chautala in Maharashtra whose father was in jail, implying that the BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana was a quid pro quo agreement as Dushyant’s father Ajay Chautala received a 14-day furlough after the alliance was stitched.

Softening his stance, the Sena MP said that he meant no disrespect for the Chautala family. “I respect them. My comment was used to create a controversy,” he said.