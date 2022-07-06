New Delhi: Following 8 mishaps in last 18 days, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has served a notice to budget carrier SpiceJet seeking an explanation from the airline. Highlighting its failure to offer ‘safe, efficient and reliable’ air services, DGCA has given the airline three weeks to respond to the notice. “SpiceJet has failed to “establish safe, efficient and reliable air services” under the terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937″, the notice issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) read.

Passenger safety is paramount. Even the smallest error hindering safety will be thoroughly investigated & course-corrected. https://t.co/UD1dJb05wS — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 6, 2022

DGCA Notice to SpiceJet

“It has been observed that at number of occasions, the aircraft either turned back to its originating station or continued landing at the destination with degraded safety margins,” the DGCA said in the notice.

“The (DGCA) review transpires that poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions (as most of the incidents are related to either component failure or system related failure) has resulted in degradation of safety margins,” the aviation regulator said.

“Financial assessment carried out by DGCA in September 2021 has also revealed that airline is operating on cash and carry and suppliers/approved vendors are not being paid on regular basis, leading to shortage of spares…” it said. “…It may be deduced that SpiceJet Ltd has failed to establish a safe, efficient and reliable air services,” the DGCA said.

A Look at Recent Incidents Involving SpiceJet Aircraft

May 4: Chennai-Durgapur aircraft returned after one of its engines had to be shut down mid-air due to oil filter warning.

Chennai-Durgapur aircraft returned after one of its engines had to be shut down mid-air due to oil filter warning. May 28: Mumbai-Gorakhpur flight returned to base after its windshield cracked at 23,000 feet.

