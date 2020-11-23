New Delhi: Failing to arrange last minute dowry cash money for his daughter’s wedding, a 50-year-old man has committed suicide in Rajasthan’s Alwar. The 50-year-old man who hailed from Haryana’s Rewari district went to Alwar to meet his sister and brother-in-law was found hanging on Saturday morning, said a report. Also Read - Angry At Not Getting Bike As Dowry, UP Man Posts Wife's Photo, Number Online & Asks Men To Pay For Sex

The girl’s father who has been identified as Kailash Rajput, embraced his death by writing a suicide note on the wedding card after the groom’s family demanded a dowry of around Rs 30 lakh from him, just few days before the wedding that was scheduled to happen on November 25. Also Read - #JusticeForKirti: Young Woman in UP's Sambhal Murdered For Dowry, Her Sister Seeks Justice For Her

Speaking to Times of India, a police official said, “The deceased left behind a suicide note in which he wrote that while he had arranged around Rs 13 lakh for the wedding. However, he was not able to arrange Rs 11 lakh to meet the demands of the would be in-laws. He has named the would be groom and in-laws in the note claiming that they were not budging from their demands and he was worried that he would be humiliated in society if he was unable to pay the dowry.” Also Read - Singer Sushmitha Raje Commits Suicide, Blames Her Husband And in-Laws of Dowry Harassment in Last Message

In his suicide note, the man also appealed to the state government to take strict action against the people who forced him to to take this step.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem on Saturday, said local police.

An investigation have also been initiated in this matter that happened under the jurisdiction of the Rajasthan police, but, it is likely that the case would be transferred to Haryana police.