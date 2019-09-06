New Delhi: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Sana Iltija Javed welcomed the Supreme Court’s order that allowed her to meet her mother, saying that her faith in the judiciary has restored. Recalling an earlier incident where she was placed under detention and denied permission to talk to Mufti, Javed said that this time she would not let the authorities harass her during her visit to her mother in J&K as she has the top court’s backing.

“When the government of India doesn’t give me my fundamental right, my civil liberties, I have no other alternative but to knock at the doors of the judiciary which I have immense faith in. My faith in the judiciary has been restored after today’s verdict,” NDTV reported her saying in Chennai.

“This time when I go, I will not let them harass me or intimidate me as I have the backing of the Supreme Court. They can’t harass me the way they did those two weeks I was in Kashmir,” she said.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday allowed People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti‘s daughter Sana Iltija to meet her mother while she remains under house arrest.

Javed, in her petition to the top court, had said that she was worried about her mother for she was not keeping well.

Nearly a month after the scrapping of Article 370, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti were allowed to meet their family and relatives.

Mufti was arrested along with National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and hundreds of other politicians and activists on August 4, a day before the revocation of Article 370. The step was taken as a measure to prevent any protests over the government’s decision to end special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcate it into two union territories.