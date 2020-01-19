New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party for portraying legendary poet ‘Faiz Ahmed Faiz as anti-Hindu or anti-Indian’. Referring to the recent controversy over Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ poem, Raut said that the iconic poetry has always been a tool for the Indian revolution.

“Faiz challenged Pakistani government. He was an enemy of the Pakistan army till he was alive. He has been made anti-India by the BJP now”, Raut said in his weekly column Rokhthok in party’s mouthpiece Saamana.

Earlier this month, a huge controversy had erupted after IIT-Kanpur formed a committee to inquire into a complaint that against the recitation of Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s popular poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’ on campus by students to express solidarity with their peers at Jamia Milia Islamia, who protested against the contentious CAA.

The complainant had alleged that the language of the poem promotes anti-India sentiments. However, after facing flak the IIT-K clarified that the six-member panel would not investigate if sentiments of Hindus were hurt by the recital of ‘Hum Dekhenge’.

Meanwhile, Raut, also targeted the Centre in his editorial saying that those who oppose the government are being imprisoned these days in India like it once happened in Hitler’s Germany.

“There was a time when people who opposed the government were sent to jail. Same happens in China and Iran. These days, people speaking against the government are termed anti-national,” the senior Sena MP added.