New Delhi: India Post has warned the public against fraudulent website URLs circulating on social media claiming of providing government subsidies through certain surveys, and quizzes. "India Post over the recent days has been observing various URLs/Websites getting circulated in social media such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram and through emails / SMS containing tiny URLs/ Short URLs, claiming to be providing Government Subsidies through certain surveys, quizzes," read the official statement issued by Ministry of Communication on Saturday.

Cautioning the citizens about the fraudulent websites, the Ministry said India Post is not involved in any such activities like announcing subsidies, bonus or prizes based on surveys among other methods. "Public receiving such notifications/messages /emails are requested not to believe or respond to such fake and spurious messages or share any personal details. It is also requested not share any personally identifiable information such as date of birth, Account numbers, mobile numbers, place of birth and OTP etc," it added.

▶️ Neither the website nor the organisation is associated with the India Post. ▶️ Beware of such fake organisations and webpages. — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) April 21, 2022

The Ministry said India Post is taking necessary action to prevent these URLs / links / Websites to be taken down through various prevention mechanisms. However, it also requested the public at large to not believe or respond to any fake/ spurious messages / communications / links.

A #FAKE lucky draw in the name of @IndiaPostOffice is viral on social media and is offering a chance to win ₹6,000 after seeking one's personal details#PIBFactCheck ▶️It's a scam & is not related with India Post Join us on #Telegram for quick updates: https://t.co/zxufu1aRNO pic.twitter.com/FCPT3kGuRX — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 22, 2022

“India Post and Fact Check Unit of Press Information Bureau (PIB) have declared these URLs/Websites as fake through social media,” added the statement.