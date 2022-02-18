New Delhi: After the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) listed Delhi’s Palika Bazar in its ‘Notorious Market list’–which highlights markets that reportedly engage in trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy– the traders of Delhi’s popular market on Friday demanded that the “fake allegations” be withdrawn.Also Read - Delhi Starts Getting Warm as Mercury Rises to 28.4 Degrees Celsius, Rains Likely in THESE Areas

The Palika Bazar Association called the allegations 'fake' and said the 'prestigious' and 'customer friendly' market caters to the younger generation and provides them with cheaper local goods.

"It is very shocking to know that the Palika Bazar has appeared on the notorious market list released by the United States Trade Representative. According to the list, the Palika Bazar market is involved in selling counterfeit products such as mobile accessories, cosmetics, watches and eye wear. In this context, we strongly condemn the false allegations levelled against us," news agency PTI quoted Darshan Lal Kakkar, President, Palika Bazaar Association as saying.

Khattae further said that the shopkeepers in Palika Bazar are involved in selling the local goods which are cheaper and attract the young generation as stated in the USTR report.

“Hence, it is demanded that the allegation levelled against us may kindly be withdrawn henceforth and further requested that such false allegations may not be levelled against such a prestigious and customer friendly market which provides the cheaper goods to the young generation,” he added.

The 2021 Notorious Markets List released on Thursday identified 42 online and 35 physical markets around the world that are reported to engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy. The three other Indian markets in the list are Heera Panna in Mumbai, Kidderpore in Kolkata and Tank Road in Delhi.

Many shoppers are reportedly students and other young people who want trendy products at cheap prices. The market is also a popular destination for tourists, it noted.