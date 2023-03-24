Home

Fake Call Centre Busted In Gurugram; 12, Including Owner, Arrested

The call centre allegedly used to cheat foreign nationals as they posed themselves to be employees from companies such as Amazon, Apple and eBay, police said.

Representative image

Fake Call Centre Racket Busted In Gurugram: A fake call centre operating from Gurugram’s Sushant Lok was busted as cops arrested 12 people including the owner of the call centre. The call centre allegedly used to cheat foreign nationals as they posed themselves to be employees from companies such as Amazon, Apple and eBay, police said. The illegal call centre was operating from the basement of a house in Sushant Lok here.

The police recovered four mobile phones, six laptops and Rs 92,000 cash during the raid at the illegal call centre operating from basement of a house in Sushant Lok here.

“Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the centre late at night on Thursday. The operator of the alleged call centre failed to produce any valid documents of the Department of Telecommunications or any other agreement related to their work,” Station House Officer of cybercrime police station (East) Inspector Jasvir told IANS.

“The suspects were produced before a local court on Friday. The police got the custody of three persons, including the owner of the call centre for further questioning,” Priyanshu Dewan, ACP (Cyber) said.

The cops have arrested nine people in the matter which also include the owner of the call centre Mayank Sharma. His aides Mukesh, Arun, Nikita, Aayushi, Himani, Ritika, Janvi Shrivastav and Kulvinder Kaur have been arrested.

