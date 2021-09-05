New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has issued guidelines to all states and union territories to identify authentic vaccine vials from fake ones and ensure no fake vaccine is administered in India. The order comes almost two weeks after the World Health Organisation (WHO) informed countries that it has identified counterfeit versions of Covishield in South-East Asia and Africa.Also Read - Will Third Wave in Karnataka be as 'Severe' as the Second? Here's What Experts Say

In order to avoid administering fake vaccines, the health ministry issued a list of parameters based on information from the three manufacturers of Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik – the three vaccines being administered in India – to help states/UTs identify the authenticity of a Covid vaccine vial. Also Read - With Covid-19 Pandemic and Multiple Lockdowns, People Can Gain Extra Weight and Diabetes Type 2: UK Study

“It has been claimed that duplicate versions of Covishield vaccine were sold in the country. The Indian government is probing this claim and will take action if it found any substance to the allegations,” Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had noted last month. Also Read - How Close is Kerala to Achieve Herd Immunity? CM Vijayan Replies

Identifying Fake Covid Vaccine

List of Parameters for Covishield

SII product label: The original label colour is dark green (shade: Pantone 355C). The colour of the aluminium flip off seal is dark green.

Brand name mentioned with a trade mark is COVISHIELD.

The text is printed in special white ink to be more clear and readable.

The font of the Generic name is in un-bold.

Label is overprinted with CGS NOT FOR SALE.

SII logo on the adhesive side of the label as well.

Subtle honeycomb design altered in certain strategic places, not visible to general eye but only to those who know the details.

List of Parameters for Covaxin

Invisible UV helix (DNA like structure) present on the label of the vial, visible only under UV light.

Label also contains hidden micro Dots that spells Covaxin.

The brand name COVAXIN has a “green foil effect” in “X” of Covaxin’s spelling.

There is also a holographic effect on the word COVAXIN on the label.

List of Parameters for Sputnik V