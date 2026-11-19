Fake factory producing Azithromycin, PAN-D and other drugs busted; UP STF raids Himachal factory, seizes machinery and documents

Himachal Fake Medicine Factory Raid: Shockingly, the Himachal Pradesh government, police, and Food Safety Department were unaware of this factory, and this operation was going on right under their noses.

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Fake factory producing Azithromycin, PAN-D and other drugs busted; UP STF raids Himachal, seizes machinery and documents (File image)

In Himachal Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and the Food Safety and Health Department (FSDA) conducted a major operation. A counterfeit drug factory was busted. The joint raid by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and the Food Safety and Health Department (FSDA) uncovered a major interstate network of counterfeit drugs. According to reports, the raid took place in Nalagarh, Solan district. The Himachal Pradesh Food Safety Department team was also involved in the operation. It is reported that raids were conducted in the Nalagarh, Rajpura, and Kheda bypass areas.

Varanasi FSDA Commissioner Dr. Roshan Jacob stated that during the raid, the factory was found to be in working order and was involved in the manufacturing of counterfeit drugs. Blister packing machines, packing machines, and capsule filling machines were also recovered from the factory. Printed foil and stereo printing equipment were also recovered. The unit was handed over to the local drug administration and police.

Medicines produced were fake

FSDA Commissioner Dr. Roshan Jacob stated that the investigation was initiated after a stockpile of counterfeit drugs was seized in Rohaniya, Varanasi. Tracing the source of 17 types of drugs, the investigation reached Himachal Pradesh, where Pan-D and Pregabalin-based drugs were found to be counterfeit. Pan-D is prescribed for acidity, gas, and heartburn, and Pregabalin for nerve pain. Expensive branded drugs like Cefixime-Azithromycin and Amoxycillin-Clavulanate are also under investigation. The investigation uncovered an interstate network, linking Varanasi, Moradabad, and Lucknow.

Additionally, ingredients related to other drugs, including Zerodol SP, Mantina L, Rebisec LS, Clavem 625, Shelcal 500, and Taxim O 200, were also found. Their quality and authenticity are being investigated. Investigating agencies are trying to find out in which states and cities the fake medicines were being supplied and who all are involved in this illegal trade.