‘Fake Lab Tests’: BJP Demands CCTV Footage Of Patients Visiting Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics

'Fake Lab Tests': BJP Demands CCTV Footage Of Patients Visiting Delhi's Mohalla Clinics

'Fake Lab Tests': BJP Demands CCTV Footage Of Patients Visiting Delhi's Clinics

New Delhi: After Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a thorough CBI probe into the allegations of fake lab tests on ghost patients in the Delhi government-run Mohalla clinics, the BJP on Thursday unleashed a fresh barrage jibed on the AAP and demanded CCTV footage of patients visiting these government-run clinics. “Are there CCTVs in Mohalla clinics? If there was a CCTV, then there must be footage of over 500 patients visiting the Mohalla Clinic in a day,” BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said during the press briefing.

Trending Now

#WATCH | On alleged ‘fake lab tests’ in AAP Mohalla clinics in Delhi, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi says, “Are there CCTVs in Mohalla clinics? If there was a CCTV, then there must be footage of over 500 patients visiting the Mohalla Clinic in a day.” pic.twitter.com/ETbeAHYgat — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2024

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.