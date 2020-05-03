New Delhi: In the times of Coronavirus, it is possible to come across a fake news or two as lot of misinformation is being circulated around to fool people. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Saturday debunked news that claimed that free masks are being distributed by the Centre under ‘PM Mask Yojana’. Also Read - Fake News Alert! No, Central Government Not Reducing Retirement Age of Government Employees

The fact-checking unit of Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a tweet that there was no such scheme and it was a fake news.

The PIB also urged people to not spread fake news.

“Claim : Amidst #CoronaOutbreak, a social media message claims free masks are being distributed by Government under ‘PM Mask Yojana’. A link is provided for placement of orders

#PIBFactCheck: There is no such scheme. This is a fraudulent link. Do not spread such #FakeNews,” the tweet read.