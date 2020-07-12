Jammu And Kashmir Lockdown Extension News: After news reports surfaced that a total lockdown has been imposed in active red zones of Jammu region to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday issued a clarification saying the report is just a rumour and there is no truth in it. Also Read - Karnataka COVID News: Cases in State May Double in Next 15-30 Days, Health Minister Sounds Warning Bells

“No lockdown will be imposed in Jammu from tomorrow. The news regarding this is baseless and just a rumour,” the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu region said in a statement. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Lockdown Look Goes Viral on Social Space | SEE PICS

Issuing another statement, the Srinagar District Administration said that the Containment Zones are declared wherever cluster of COVID-19 cases emerge. “Subsequent perimeter restrictions adopted as per notified Health guidelines. The red zones will see a 100% lockdown and shall be sealed for any movement,” Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary said. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Complete Shutdown on Weekends Till July 31, All Markets to Remain Shut | Read Fresh Guidelines

The development comes as reports surfaced that strict lockdown restrictions were imposed on Saturday in parts of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district following a spike in coronavirus cases, officials said.

No lockdown will be imposed in Jammu from tomorrow. The news regarding this is baseless and just a rumour: Divisional Commissioner, Jammu — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

The entire Rajouri city and adjoining areas were sealed and people were asked to stay indoors as part of the efforts to slow the spread of the infection, reports said.

A partial lockdown was imposed in Srinagar by designating over 60 containment zones amid a surge in coronavirus cases over the past week. The lockdown will be imposed in 68 containment zones of the city from Monday and no movement would be allowed in these areas without permission.

The decision to reimpose the lockdown in these areas of city was taken at a meeting late Saturday evening, the officials said.

While the union territory administration had first announced a lockdown across Jammu and Kashmir on March 22 as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, restrictions were imposed in many parts of the valley, including in the city, on March 19 after the UT saw its first positive case from Srinagar.