New Delhi: In the wake of several tweets claiming that indigenous Assamese won’t ever contract coronavirus, the Press Information Bureau has clarified that it’s a piece of fake news. “The tweet also states that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) may conduct a study on the immunity etc., of the indigenous Assamese people. In response to this tweet, Prof Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR has said there are no such studies on this aspect at this moment by ICMR,” the PIB said in a release. Also Read - Fake News Busted: Is Department of Telecom Providing Free Internet to All Users by May 3?

“While urging unity and brotherhood in the fight against Covid-19, honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi on LinkedIn said that Covid-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, Language or border before striking. All concerned are advised to refrain from spreading such false information,” the release said.

Here’s the tweet that is doing the rounds.

A senior specialist in WHO, India told me a striking fact about Covid19 in Assam: Not a single positive case of Covid19 has occurred in any indigenous Assamese person in entire India So, am told ICMR may do a study on immunity etc of indigenous Assamese @himantabiswa @JPNadda — A/Prof (Dr) Sanjib Goswami 🇮🇳🇦🇺 (@DrSanjivG) April 22, 2020

Several people tagged Assam minister Himanta Biswa. The blessings of Kamakhya, the reliance of the Assamese people on Ayurveda were also remembered on social media in this regard.

Who are indigenous Assamese?

The Khilonjia of Assam is considered the indigenous Assamese. This group consists of Bodo, Deuri, Dimasa, Rabha, Sonowal Kachrim Thangal Kachri and Tiwa.

The person who tweeted about this said his claims were based on the scientific theory of herd immunity.