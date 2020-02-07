New Delhi: The fact-checking team of the Press Information Bureau of India has busted fake news doing the rounds on social media that new ration cards are being issued for one nation, one ration card scheme. “Old ration cards will remain valid throughout the nation. No new ration cards are being made for the ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme,” PIB tweeted.

What is one nation, one ration card scheme?

The government wants to implement ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme across the country effective 1st June 2020. The government on Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that the ”one nation, one ration card” scheme will be made applicable across the country barring some northeastern states from June 1.

Food Supplies Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said the scheme has been available in 12 states — Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Haryana, Tripura, Goa, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh — since January 1.

Paswan said there would be no need to procure new ration cards under the scheme and added rumours spread in this regard were being dealt with strongly by the department. If need, such cases could be handed over to the CBI, he said.

The minister said states that will complete required formalities would come under the scheme and it is the duty of state governments to ensure ration cards are linked to Aadhaar and POS machines are installed at all ration shops.

(With Agency Inputs)