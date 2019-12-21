New Delhi: Amid multiple news reports claiming that the government asked all technical education institutes and universities to keep a tab on the social media accounts of students and teachers, the HRD ministry on Saturday clarified that the news reports are false.

The Ministry said that no such instructions have been issued to IITs, IIMs or any other university and that the news items have been published without verification of facts.

In a tweet, the HRD ministry said, ”This is in reference to the news stories published in some news media that Government has asked IITs, IIMs, and Universities to track students’ social media posts amid CAA protests. The Ministry of HRD clarifies that the news story published is incorrect”.

This is in reference to the news stories published in some news media that Government has asked IITs, IIMs, and Universities to track students' social media posts amid CAA protests. The Ministry of HRD clarifies that the news story published is incorrect. — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) December 21, 2019

No such instructions have been issued to IITs, IIMs or any other institution by HRD Ministry. The news items have been published without the verification of facts. — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) December 21, 2019

On Friday, some reports had said that educational institutions have been asked to monitor Twitter and Facebook accounts, and also WhatsApp groups, of students and teachers to keep themselves abreast of the activities happening on the campuses in the wake of the CAA.

The report also stated that the government has sent the order to registrars and vice-chancellors of central universities and technical institutions — Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institutes of Management and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), among others.

After a police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia, multiple educational institutions in the country had joined in the protests, in solidarity.

Meanwhile, protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) refuse to die down as agitations were observed throughout the country on Saturday. The death toll in the large-scale violence that erupted over Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) in Uttar Pradesh reached 16 on Saturday.