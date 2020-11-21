Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy on Saturday said that he firmly stands with his party and will never join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Roy’s statement comes amid rising speculation about political leaders leaving their parties to join opposition camps ahead of the Assembly polls in West Bengal. Also Read - TMC's Saugata Roy Will Quit Party Along With 4 MPs & Join BJP, Claims Arjun Singh

BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh on Saturday said that Roy along with five other MPs are going to join the BJP. Also Read - Kushboo Sundar Resigns From Congress, Likely to Join BJP

Responding to his statements, Roy slammed Singh as a “third-class” politician and “Bahubali”. Also Read - Congress Has Revived After Scindia's Exit, Says Digvijaya After Over 35K Party Cadres Join BJP

“This is nothing but a part of BJP’s campaign. It is BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya’s technique to spread a lot of fake news,” he added.

Meanwhile, TMC leader and state minister Suvendu Adhikari’s leaving his party is an open question as on various occasions like in Nandigram and Midnapore he has been identified holding public meetings without the party’s symbol, flag or banner.

Even the posters of Suvendu Adhikari have surfaced in some districts of the state and now in Kolkata. These posters having Adhikari’s picture mention Aamra Suvendu Dada Anugaami (We are Suvendu’s brother well-wishers).

West Bengal is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in mid-2021.

(With inputs from ANI)