New Delhi: The Mumbai Police has summoned Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Republic TV in connection with a fake Television Rating Points (TRP) racket. Shiva Subramaniyam Sundaram, CFO of Republic TV, has been asked to join the probe on Saturday morning.

Besides him, the police also summoned accountants of Marathi channels `Fakt Marathi' and `Box Cinema' and those of a couple of advertising agencies, he said.

The summons to Sundaram said there are reasonable grounds to believe that he is "acquainted with certain facts and circumstances of the matter and the same are required to be ascertained".

Parliamentary panel on IT to take up TRP issue

In another development, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, has decided to take up the issue.

Congress MP and member of the panel Karti Chidambaram had requested Tharoor to take up the matter and call the officials of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry before the committee to seek clarification and remedial measures.

According to sources, the panel was serious about the reports of manipulations in TRP, and it will be discussed in detail.

The government’s advertising expenditure depends on this system, and public spending should not be based on flawed data, Karti said.

“Flawed or manipulated TRP cannot be the basis of ad spend. TV companies also base their valuations on TRP. Those valuations are questionable now,” he added.

The Mumbai Police had earlier claimed to have busted a racket that involved private television channels manipulating their TRP.

Notably, three channels are under the scanner and one of them is Republic TV, police commissioner Param Bir Singh had said. The other two are local Mumbai channels–Fast Marathi and Box Cinema, whose owners have been arrested for manipulating viewership ratings.

Notably, the racket came to light when BARC, an organization which measures TRP, filed a complaint in this regard through Hansa Research Group Pvt Ltd.

TRP is a tool to judge which TV programmes are viewed the most and also indicates the viewers’ choice and popularity of a particular channel.

(With agency inputs)