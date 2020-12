New Delhi: The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Sunday arrested Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani in connection with its probe into the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation scam. Confirming the development, an official said that Khanchandani was arrested early Sunday morning from his residence. He will be produced before the holiday court later in the day. Also Read - Arnab Goswami’s Plea Against Privilege Notice Adjourned for Two weeks by SC