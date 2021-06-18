Mumbai: A day after the residents of a housing society in Kandivli claimed to be cheated in an alleged vaccination scam, all the four accused were arrested and sent to police custody till June 15. Another person who brought the vaccines was detained from Madhya Pradesh. The Mumbai police said the vaccines were not procured from the authorised sources and an investigation into the matter is underway. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Update: Amid Demands From General Public, Maharashtra Takes This BIG Decision. Read Details

“As per preliminary inquiry, the vaccines were not procured from the authorised sources. It is being investigated whether the vaccines were genuine or not,” Dilip Sawant, Additional CP, North region told news agency ANI.

“4 persons arrested so far include one person who was running this racket, another person who organised vaccination camps in housing societies & two others who had stolen a no. of IDs. A 5th person who brought the vaccine has been detained from Madhya Pradesh,” Sawant added.

4 persons arrested so far include one person who was running this racket, another person who organised vaccination camps in housing societies & two others who had stolen a no. of IDs. A 5th person who brought the vaccine has been detained from Madhya Pradesh: Dilip Sawant — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2021

Mumbai Police sources on Wednesday said what they found is that beneficiaries have received their certificates but with different dates and locations of vaccination.

According to sources, the police suspect that the management committee of Mumbai’s Hiranandani Estate Society was not allowed to hold a vaccination camp and that is why the location was shown differently and vaccine doses were administered flouting protocols.

The police is also investigating the roles of the hospital which has the certificates of vaccination to the beneficiaries, they said. The police will formally comment on the issue after the preliminary inquiry is concluded, they added.

A resident of the society said that beneficiaries were issued vaccination certificates under different hospital names, adding that he suspects a strong possibility of big vaccination fraud.

“Around 390 people were vaccinated on May 30, as part of vaccination drive. Post-vaccination, there were no symptoms in anyone. We got certificates under different hospitals’ names, who denied having issued any certification. This is when we suspected foul play,” said Hiren Vohra, a resident of Hiranandani Estate Society.

He added, “There’s a strong possibility of big vaccination fraud. How can certificates be issued without authentication from hospitals?”

According to a complaint registered by the residents of the society, On May 30, the management committee of Hiranandani Heritage had arranged a Covid vaccination drive for its residents and their in-house staff, including the security guards, drivers and domestic helps, on May 30. The society has 435 flats, comprising three residential towers and around 390 residents participated in the drive.

The residents had in their complaint stated that a facilitator, Rajesh Pandey, who claimed to be a sales representative from Kokilaben Hospital, negotiated with them for providing 400 vaccine doses on their society premises.

They further stated that each dose costed Rs 1,260 and around Rs 5 lakh was paid to the facilitator.

(With ANI inputs)