New Delhi: As heavy rains lashed Delhi on Thursday leading to waterlogging at several places in the capital, Delhi Congress Vice President Abhishek Dutt shared a video on Twitter, taking a swipe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “What will you advertise on the first page of tomorrow’s newspaper? How to make chai and pakoda amid waterlogging,” he wrote along with the video, which shows water gushing inside a running bus. Also Read - From Lowest in 10 Years to Highest This Season: How Delhi Witnessed Heaviest Rains This Monsoon

Nature at its best. Cruise along like a motorboat in heart of Delhi . Kerala in Delhi pic.twitter.com/DBMOWOprC2 — Col DPK Pillay,Shaurya Chakra,PhD (Retd) (@dpkpillay12) August 13, 2020

Several social media users pointed out that the video was from Jaipur. A number of fact-checking websites, too, revealed that the video which has become a WhatsApp forward was sourced from a YouTube video.

This is of Jaipur. I am attaching proof..your video is not of full length.. here is the remaining video and a screenshot from that pic.twitter.com/mfIT048j8S — SyedAnushHaiderAbidi (@anushabidi) August 14, 2020

Delhi witnessed its heaviest spell of rains this season on Thursday. According to the IMD, the Ayanagar weather station recorded 106.9 mm rainfall, the maximum in the city, since Wednesday morning.

The Palam and Ridge weather stations gauged 99.9 mm and 98.2 mm precipitation respectively during the period. The Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 83.8 mm rainfall.